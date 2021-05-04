Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $21.99 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

