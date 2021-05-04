Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £102 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £102 ($133.26) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,700 ($100.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,317.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,572.05. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.