Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denny’s by 85.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

