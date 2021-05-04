Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $57.55. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Denbury shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 2,178 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

