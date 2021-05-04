Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,540,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

