Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

