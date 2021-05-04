Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 3,217 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 4.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

