Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $158.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

