Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $362,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Medtronic by 36.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,176,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,414,000 after purchasing an additional 575,510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 73.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,381,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.