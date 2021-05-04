Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.