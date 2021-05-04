Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $134,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Polaris were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.09. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

