Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.71. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.