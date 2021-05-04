Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DLPX stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,915. Delphax Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

