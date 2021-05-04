DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $50,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,050 shares of company stock worth $18,556,983 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

