DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $64.46 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.72. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.38 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

