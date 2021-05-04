DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

