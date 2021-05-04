DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $62,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

