DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $73,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.