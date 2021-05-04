DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 157.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 305.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and $769,387.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020590 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,476,854 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

