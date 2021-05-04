DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $675.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.