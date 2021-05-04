Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. 33,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

