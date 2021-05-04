Day & Ennis LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,528.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,208,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

