Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,240 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

