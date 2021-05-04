DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523,309 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

WPC stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

