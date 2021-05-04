DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 93,670 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.00% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

