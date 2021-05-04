DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $411.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

