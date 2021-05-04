DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

