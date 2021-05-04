DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 192,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,572,000 after buying an additional 160,901 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of Universal stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.