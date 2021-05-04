Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.42.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,671.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. Datadog has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $1,641,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,549.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,148,525 shares of company stock worth $102,945,682. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.