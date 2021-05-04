Datacoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $21,514.63 and $9.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020670 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

