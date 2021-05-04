DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.30 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DATA has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $3.24 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.