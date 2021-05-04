Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $352.43 or 0.00632907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00020525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.18 or 0.02613248 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,114,409 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

