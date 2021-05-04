Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Reduced by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.