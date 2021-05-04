DAOBet (BET) Market Cap Hits $853,184.82

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $853,184.82 and approximately $2,017.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,116.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $961.53 or 0.01776780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.01 or 0.00613509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

