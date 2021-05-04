Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Daimler stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

