Dai Trading Down 0.1% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $745.41 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00864183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.08 or 0.09754337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00046724 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,079,330,287 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,330,261 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.