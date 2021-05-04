DAGCO Inc. Sells 3,115 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 35,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.