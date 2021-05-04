DAGCO Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. 37,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

