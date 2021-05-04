DAGCO Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,286,000 after buying an additional 80,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $215.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.67 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

