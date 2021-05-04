DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COHU. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.