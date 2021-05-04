DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

TER opened at $124.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.