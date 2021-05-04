Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,686,829 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.