Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.