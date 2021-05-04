Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

