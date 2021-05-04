Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $292,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

