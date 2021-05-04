Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

