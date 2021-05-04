Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day moving average of $224.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

