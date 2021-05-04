Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

