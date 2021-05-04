Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 119 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 55,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.57. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

