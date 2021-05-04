Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

ARKK stock opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91.

